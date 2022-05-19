Busted! 36 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/19/22 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 212 inmates.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TAYLOR TUCKETT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/16/1992

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES STEPP

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/13/1979

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

HANNAH E RISNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 04/30/1992

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

JUSTIN L BOSTWICK

Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 08/30/1982

Prior Arrests: 12

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

MICHAEL L HALTERMAN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 07/10/1962

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,200

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICKEY WILSON

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 09/28/1988

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Tampering with Evidence

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JEREMY M MOSLEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 03/09/1988

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

AMANDA JO CONLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 04/09/1986

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

YANI M WHITE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 03/19/1997

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Criminal Damaging

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

JUSTIN O HUSSONG

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 12/10/1989

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARYANN BICE

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 07/22/1976

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Endangering Children

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOSE RAMIREZ

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 09/08/1993

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $10,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL GENE RIGSBY

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 12/25/1978

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 71

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

THOMAS JONATHAN TRENT

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/18/2022

Birthdate: 12/01/1999

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $5,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Resisting Arrest

Bond: $1,000

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

CLIFTON WEST

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 02/26/1989

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JERAMY STEELE

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 01/25/1977

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Grand Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

JAMES MICHEAL JONES

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 06/01/1983

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Possession of Meth

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TODD BAHNER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 12/16/1967

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $25,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

MISSY BRANYORD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 06/07/1985

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $50,000

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

CALEB JARVIS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 08/15/1999

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JORDAN SCOTT ALLEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 12/23/1990

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $4,600

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

STACY R COLLEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 07/06/1979

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL P MERRILL

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 07/21/1989

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $11,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

PATRICK ANDREW SEISON

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 11/07/1992

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Criminal Damaging

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $10,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BOBBI J CLAYTOR

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 04/02/1985

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

MARK ANTHONY FISHER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/17/2022

Birthdate: 04/25/1981

Prior Arrests: 21

Crime: Agg Possession of Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KRYSTAL M MCGILL

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 12/16/1988

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $10,000

MICHAEL MUSTARD

Arresting Agency: Piketon Police Dept

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 07/21/1993

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ARTIE B.H. WILSON

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 06/05/1978

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JASON W DEAN

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 06/26/1981

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Felonious Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

Crime: Kidnapping

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

TRACY LOUIS SCHOOLCRAFT

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 09/06/1997

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Petty Theft\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ROBERT M GIBSON

Arresting Agency: Piketon Police Dept

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 04/10/1984

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Agg Menacing

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

SHIRLEY BOLEN

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1981

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOHNNY ROGER CAMERON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 06/20/1976

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

ANTIONE T GLANTON

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/16/2022

Birthdate: 05/03/1978

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Possession of Drugs – Cocaine

Bond: $50,000

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl

Bond: $100,000

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years