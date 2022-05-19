Busted! 36 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/19/22 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 212 inmates.
TAYLOR TUCKETT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 12/16/1992
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $500
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES STEPP
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 12/13/1979
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
HANNAH E RISNER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 04/30/1992
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
JUSTIN L BOSTWICK
Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 08/30/1982
Prior Arrests: 12
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
MICHAEL L HALTERMAN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 07/10/1962
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,200
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MICKEY WILSON
Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 09/28/1988
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Tampering with Evidence
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JEREMY M MOSLEY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 03/09/1988
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
AMANDA JO CONLEY
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 04/09/1986
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
YANI M WHITE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 03/19/1997
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Criminal Damaging
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
JUSTIN O HUSSONG
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 12/10/1989
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MARYANN BICE
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 07/22/1976
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Endangering Children
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JOSE RAMIREZ
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 09/08/1993
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $10,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MICHAEL GENE RIGSBY
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 12/25/1978
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
GREGORY STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 10/27/1960
Prior Arrests: 71
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $250
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
THOMAS JONATHAN TRENT
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/18/2022
Birthdate: 12/01/1999
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $5,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Resisting Arrest
Bond: $1,000
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
CLIFTON WEST
Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 02/26/1989
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JERAMY STEELE
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 01/25/1977
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Grand Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
JAMES MICHEAL JONES
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 06/01/1983
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Possession of Meth
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TODD BAHNER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 12/16/1967
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Violating Protection Order
Bond: $25,000
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
MISSY BRANYORD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 06/07/1985
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $50,000
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
CALEB JARVIS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 08/15/1999
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JORDAN SCOTT ALLEN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 12/23/1990
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $4,600
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
STACY R COLLEY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 07/06/1979
Prior Arrests: 16
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MICHAEL P MERRILL
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 07/21/1989
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $11,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
PATRICK ANDREW SEISON
Arresting Agency: US Marshalls
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 11/07/1992
Prior Arrests: 18
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Criminal Damaging
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $10,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BOBBI J CLAYTOR
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 04/02/1985
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
MARK ANTHONY FISHER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/17/2022
Birthdate: 04/25/1981
Prior Arrests: 21
Crime: Agg Possession of Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
KRYSTAL M MCGILL
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 12/16/1988
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $10,000
MICHAEL MUSTARD
Arresting Agency: Piketon Police Dept
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 07/21/1993
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ARTIE B.H. WILSON
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 06/05/1978
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JASON W DEAN
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 06/26/1981
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Felonious Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
Crime: Kidnapping
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
TRACY LOUIS SCHOOLCRAFT
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 09/06/1997
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Petty Theft\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ROBERT M GIBSON
Arresting Agency: Piketon Police Dept
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 04/10/1984
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Agg Menacing
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
SHIRLEY BOLEN
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 10/27/1981
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Receiving Stolen Property
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JOHNNY ROGER CAMERON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 06/20/1976
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Receiving Stolen Property
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
ANTIONE T GLANTON
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/16/2022
Birthdate: 05/03/1978
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Possession of Drugs – Cocaine
Bond: $50,000
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
Crime: Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl
Bond: $100,000
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
