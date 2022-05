BEDFORD – The 23rd annual Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale is taking place through the remainder of the weekend, with locations here locally in Bedford for all to join in. From its start in 2000 to support local tourism, the sale has grown to a large annual event with participation in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland, according to a news release from founder Tom Taylor.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO