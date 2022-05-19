City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for vacant positions on the Environmental Commission and the Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission

BEDFORD – Amanda Parker, who began her career as a part-time teller, has been promoted to vice president, accounting transformation leader at Hoosier Hills Credit Union. She is a graduate of Oakland City University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business management and a minor in marketing. A Brownstown native, Parker rose through the ranks at the Credit Union and has had numerous roles during her career.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO