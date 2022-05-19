ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for vacant positions on the Environmental Commission and the Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Clerk Nicole Bolden is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Environmental Commission and the Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission. Established in 1971 by municipal ordinance, the Bloomington Environmental Commission (EC), formerly known as the Environmental Quality and Conservations Commission,...

