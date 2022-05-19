The One Packaged Meat The USDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Whole Foods Has It!

Shutterstock

Uh-oh! There’s some potential bad news for Whole Foods shoppers: the USDA just issued a health alert for raw organic ground beef that the store carries, due to the fact that it could contain hard plastic pieces, Food Safety News reports. Yikes! That would certainly be a surprise when biting into your cheeseburger.

In fact, that may have been what happened to Whole Foods consumers who reported the issue to the store. These consumers said they found pieces of rigid plastic within the beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued this alert once they heard the news from Whole Foods.

Check your fridge! If you recently bought 16 ounce vacuum-sealed packages of beef from this health food store labeled as "ORGANIC RANCHER GROUND BEEF" produced on April 20, 2022, it's time to toss that beef aside. This includes options that are 93% lean 7% fat and 85% lean 15% fat.

The products the USDA's warning applies to will have a use by date of May 18, 2022 and "EST. 4027" as their establishment number, which can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Luckily, no illnesses or other health complications from this beef have been reported yet, and Whole Foods immediately stopped selling the affected products in their stores. The only place they may be left is in your own kitchen!

If you're one of the people who purchased this beef, experts say you should either throw it away or return it to the store. Maybe burger night will have to make the switch to veggie burger night this week.