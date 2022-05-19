11300 N 5225 W Unit 14, Highland, UT 84003

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous home TO BE BUILT in exclusive Highland neighborhood. This home is planned to have 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, large home theatre, 2 story great room, dining nook, incredible kitchen and flowing floor plan. This...

www.utahrealtygroup.com

KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Sleek Contemporary One Level Living in Murray, Utah!

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Monday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 4,000 residents were affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 6:41 a.m. early Monday morning. Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their power […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Utah’s most haunted hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather warming up, many are looking for fun and exciting hikes across Utah. One unique hike is beautiful but considered haunted. The Rock Canyon Trail in Utah County has many activities such as rock climbing, horseback riding, rappelling, and caving. The canyon has a rich history as well. In […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker Life Flighted off of SLC mountain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Search and Rescue and Life Flight have assisted in the hoist of a hiker in the Salt Lake City area who needed support in getting off of the mountain. Officer Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 that a woman in her 30s who […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC brewery awarded with bar license by DABC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – RoHa Brewing in Salt Lake City was the single recipient of a bar license at last month’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) meeting.  According to Gastronomic SLC, the brew house spent four months on the waitlist before being granted a bar license, which are hard to come by here […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Delice Bakery & Cafe: Where Pastries and Cakes Are a Work of Art

SOUTH SALT LAKE ― Delice Bakery & Cafe brims with ambience, aroma and an amazing bakery case that beckons patrons with pastries and mouth-watering cakes that could easily double as works of art. Pastry chef Jean-Jacques Grossi obviously brought both his French roots and decades of experience to Delice.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless in Salt Lake City: The Worsening Conditions of the Chronically Homeless and Those Suffering from Mental Disorders

Salt Lake City’s “unsheltered” homeless population is swelling. There are many more homeless people sleeping outdoors than ever before. Their camps appear on the sides of roads or in empty parking lots, then after a few days, or a few weeks, or in rare cases a few months, the Salt Lake City Police come in and “clean up” the homeless encampments on orders by Mayor Erin Mendenhall. These clean-up efforts are called “abatements” and then the unsheltered are left trying to grab what few belongings they have and scurry to find a new place to sleep for the night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC airport now has direct flights to this destination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers can now fly direct to a new international destination from the Salt Lake City Airport. Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that its new quality-leisure-carrier airline, Eurowings Discover will launch flights from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt, Germany. The airline will operate three weekly, non-stop connections between Salt Lake City […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

