Pennsylvania judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major...

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke. The Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement Sunday that he was headed home to Braddock. He says he is “feeling great" but plans to “continue to rest and recover." The 52-year-old Fetterman had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13. He won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work. The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan bureau: 2 top GOP governor candidates short sigs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections bureau says five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and shouldn't qualify for the August primary. The reports issued late Monday by staff are a major blow to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in polling, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to campaign. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging forgery and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, also had contested Craig’s signatures. The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to consider the elections bureau’s recommendations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair. Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican. The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
Louisiana gov faces decision on transgender athlete bill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage. Monday's 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell. The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill. But he hasn't said whether he'll veto the measure or allow it to become law. Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed. The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mace, Arrington meet in South Carolina 1st District debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace met two GOP challengers on the debate stage Monday night, with one of them immediately departing the race to endorse the other. Lynz Piper-Loomis answered her opening question by saying she would be backing Katie Arrington, then leaving the stage. The matchup in Charleston is planned to be the only debate for Mace and Arrington ahead of the June 14 primary. To this point, the race has largely shaped up as a contest between the freshman congresswoman and Arrington, a former Defense Department cybersecurity expert who is making her second run for the seat. Arrington has Trump's official endorsement. The winner will go on to face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People Can Tell How Posh You Are by What State You Live In

If you live in California, odds are you have expensive taste. More so than people who live in any other part of the country. New research reveals the states with the most expensive tastes, and Californians top the chart for those seeking the most luxurious lifestyle in the U.S. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has made an in-person push for Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Pence rallied with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state. Pence’s old boss, former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally Monday evening to champion Kemp's main rival, U.S. Sen. David Perdue. More than 850,000 people have already voted early in the Republican and Democratic primaries. Pence is the latest Republican to rally to Kemp’s side. The Republican Governors Association also ran an expensive effort to defend Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
Man charged with threatening Oklahoma US Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man known for showing up uninvited at political events to get close to politicians has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening an Oklahoma congressman and his family. In a statement Monday, federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder Rep. Kevin Hern. A criminal complaint says Eisenberger believed Hern was appointed illegally to the seat in November 2018 without Eisenberger being considered for the job. An attorney for Eisenberger declined to comment on the case.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don't start using less as a drought drags on. He raised the possibility Monday in a meeting with local water agencies that supply major urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Democratic governor has called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use but has so far avoided mandatory, sweeping cuts to water use. He may be changing his approach after water use went up dramatically in March. He's urging the local water agencies to ramp up their conservation messaging to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Perdue says Abrams 'demeans her own race' on eve of primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue is accusing Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams’ recent criticism of Georgia’s quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. Perdue is trying to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary on Tuesday. In a Monday interview, Perdue made the remarks while criticizing Abrams for calling “the worst state in the country to live” in criticizing the state's performance on mental health and care for mothers.
ATLANTA, GA
Cooler weather helps firefighters battling New Mexico blaze

MORA, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in New Mexico battling the nation’s largest active wildfire say favorable weather helped them prevent the blaze from growing over the last 24 hours. Nearly 3,000 firefighters were working Monday to strengthen and increase firebreaks as warmer weather settled in. The blaze that started nearly seven weeks ago in the Rocky Mountain foothills remains just 40% contained. Fire crews were helped over the weekend by water-dropping helicopters and cooler temperatures. The blaze started as two fires and turned into one large conflagration. The blaze is one of five large fires burning in New Mexico and among 14 nationally.
ENVIRONMENT
Coquese Washington to succeed Stringer as Rutgers coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former Penn State women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington will succeed Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer as coach at Rutgers. Washington spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame. Rutgers says she has agreed to a six-year contract. It guarantees total compensation of $4.625 million with additional performance incentives. Stringer retired last month at age 74, capping a 50-season coaching career, the last 25 at Rutgers. Washington went 209-169 in 12 seasons at Penn State. She was named Big Ten coach of the year three straight times from 2012-14.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

