Brad Davis is a Tennessee multi-unit franchisee who operates a number of Marco’s Pizza and Scooter’s Coffee locations throughout the Volunteer State. Now he has teamed up with frozen dessert brand Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in a new 22-unit area representative deal for locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Pigeon Forge, and the Tri-Cities area. Five locations are expected to open in the next 18 months. A North Murfreesboro Jeremiah’s is expected to open later this spring.

1 DAY AGO