PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Certain Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). The products that are being recalled have lot codes 1274425-2140425. Those codes can be found next to the best-if-used by date. More information...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO