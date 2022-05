PHOENIX – One person was killed and others were injured in a multivehicle crash that closed northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Monday. The freeway was shut down at Cactus Road, near where a stalled car was hit from behind, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email. Three other vehicles were also involved in the 4 a.m. smashup.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO