It turns out Michael Vick isn't coming out of retirement for the Fan Controlled Football league. Vick tweeted the following on Sunday: "I hung 'em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they're going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I'd rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!"

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO