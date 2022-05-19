ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Gun buyback event happening across Central Florida

By Rebecca Turco
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — An annual gun buyback event is taking place across Central Florida on Thursday. Kicks 4 Guns taking place at 10 spots across Central Florida. People can drop off unwanted guns in exchange for gift cards. New CDC data show the firearm homicide rate is up....

