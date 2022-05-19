ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

LEVITT AMP CONCERT SERIES WILL RETURN JUNE 23

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic you could join big crowds on Thursday nights for a summer evening of music and socializing on Sheboygan’s City Green. That was three years ago, and the wait for its return...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxerfm.com

DBIA Awards $1.7 Million to 38 Dairy Businesses

MADISON – The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, announced the 38 companies and cooperatives that have been selected to receive Dairy Business Builder grants totaling $1.7 million. The...
MADISON, WI
wxerfm.com

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY DPH NOTES INCREASE IN COVID LEVEL

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health has issued guidance concerning changing levels of COVID-19 activity in Sheboygan County. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta raised Sheboygan County’s COVID-19 Community Level to “Medium” as we’d reported last Friday. Based upon that determination, the County DPH advises that residents stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, and take time to consider whether wearing a mask is appropriate based upon your risk and that of those around you. For those expected to contact someone who is at high risk, wearing a mask indoors is recommended, and a home test prior to contact should be considered.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy