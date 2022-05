Thomas J. Paul, 52, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Cranston and raised in Warwick, Tom was the son of Brenda (Verino) Paul and the late Eugene Paul. He was the beloved husband of Corey for 21 years; loving father of Jacob, Alison, and Amelia; brother of Laura Reilly (William) of Wakefield, and Lisa Shalvey of Warwick; and dedicated friend of Allen White of Warwick. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

