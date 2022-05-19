ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Parking, rideshare options for PGA Championship

By Kaitlyn Rivas
 4 days ago
The day is finally here! Day one of tournament play at the PGA Championship is just hours away.

Before you head out to the Southern Hills, make sure you know where to park. Thousands more people will be there today so planning ahead is important.

Several lots are open to the public starting today like the Mabee Center. All parking at the Mabee Center is complimentary. As you come into the Mabee Center, follow the signage and traffic control to the lot general public south.

Complimentary shuttles will be picking people up and dropping them off at the main spectator entrance at Southern Hills.

But due to being complimentary parking, the Mabee Center's parking lot will likely fill up first so there are a couple of other places you can park.

Another free lot opening today is the Promenade Mall Macy's parking garage. Again, once you get to Promenade, follow the signage and a shuttle will pick people up and drop them off at the front entrance of Southern Hills.

The PGA suggests those coming to watch to monitor their social media channels and the on-site guide for the latest updates.

There will also be no overnight parking at any of the lots.

Officials with the PGA say any car left overnight will be towed at the owner's expense and they are not responsible for any damage to your car, as well as items lost or stolen from your car.

If fighting the crowded lots aren't your style, ridesharing is an option. Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare options are available.

To use these services, you must be picked up and dropped off at the PGA's official rideshare lot which is located at the Southern Hills Tower.

For a more efficient rideshare experience, type "2022 PGA Championship" into the destination in your rideshare app. Rideshare users will enter and exit the championship grounds through the 61st Street entrance and it's about a five-minute walk to the tower.

PGA officials say spectators will not be allowed to perform pickups or drop-offs at or near the spectator entrance or in the neighborhoods surrounding Southern Hills.

