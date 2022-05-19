Lowe Lifts Rangers Past Halos in Extras

The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday by finishing a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 win in Game 4. Florida finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL and led the league in scoring, but scored just three goals across four games against the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions. On Monday, the Panthers put 49 shots on goal, but couldn't get any past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO