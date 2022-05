The Florida Panthers were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs after a 2-0 loss in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Florida finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL at 58-18-6 and appeared set to make a deep playoff run for the first time in franchise history. But the team again fell short of the ultimate goal despite spending the last few seasons making significant roster upgrades.

