Rocket League has just announced its newest arrival: from 26 May you’ll be able to drive the latest Nissan Z car. Which is called the Nissan Z. For just 1100 credits and therefore quite a bit cheaper than the Z’s real-life $40,000 price, players will be able to pick up the Nissan Z Performance Bundle. Said bundle features a Dominus Hitbox, Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal and of course, the Z.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO