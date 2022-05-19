ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Lane Reveals She & Husband Chris Lane Are 'Thinking' About Baby No. 2: 'We Are Very Ready For Whenever That Time Comes'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Even though Lauren and Chris Lane' s son, Dutton , is not even 1 year old yet, the pair already have babies on the brain!

"We’re not not thinking about it – we’re not not trying, I will put it that way. Yes, we are very open to baby No. 2. Chris has a twin brother, so they are literally two minutes apart, and I have three younger siblings. We are all about two years apart, so we all have siblings that we are pretty close in age to and also just have really close relationships with, so I definitely want that for Dutton," the 32-year-old exclusively tells OK! while promoting her partnership with Wyndham and its Extra Mile initiative . "We are very ready for whenever that time comes for baby No. 2."

As for how many kiddos the pair want, the blonde beauty thinks three could be what they decide on . "I don’t know why, but I still kind of feel like three for whatever reason is a number that just feels like maybe it’s the right number, but Chris is more of a two guy. We’ll see where we land on that one," she says.

A 'LITTLE MIRACLE': LAUREN BUSHNELL AND CHRIS LANE WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD

Lane and the country singer got married in 2019 and started a family shortly after. Now that the reality star gets to see Chris and Dutton hang out, she has a new appreciation for her man.

"He is a very hands-on dad, which I thought that he would be," she gushes. "I feel like that is his little buddy too – they love to go on walks, he takes him out. We have a mini putting green in our backyard and Dutton has his little mini putter, so they are already just little buddies, which is so sweet. I feel like I have heard a lot of people say this – how you fall more in love with your spouse when you have children, and I think it’s true. I think it just bonds you closer than ever when you have this little human that is half you, half them, and even if it is not biological, I think when you’re raising a child, it takes everything in you, you automatically have this huge thing in common that you both care so much about, so I think that is really special. We definitely felt that and we felt that change our relationship for the better ."

In the meantime, the Bachelor alum is excited about her upcoming partnership. In honor of International Flight Attendant Day on May 31, the company will recognize one deserving flight attendant, who will win a seven-night stay at any Wyndham hotel.

"I am so thankful that they asked me to be part of this as a former flight attendant. I know that the job can sometimes be a little bit thankless and definitely test your patience, so the fact tat Wyndham Hotels is doing this is amazing," she says. "We encourage you to submit a flight attendant who you feel like has gone the extra mile online at Wyndham.com/ExtraMile , so send a photo, a little blurb about why you feel like they deserve to win a seven-night stay at any Wyndham Hotel, and you can self-nominate, too."

