Police: Officer shoots 13-year-old fleeing vehicle connected to carjacking, kidnapping in Oak Park

CHICAGO — The person shot by Chicago police after allegedly fleeing a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park, police said.

One of the occupants, a 13-year-old boy, allegedly fled from the vehicle and officers began a foot pursuit, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

One officer shot the boy during the pursuit and he was transported in serious but stable condition, COPA said. No weapon was recovered on the scene, the agency said in a statement.

COPA said they have video from a third party and POD video that captured the incident.

Police are still searching for a second suspect and no shots were fired at police during the incident. The vehicle CPD pursued prior to the shooting was later recovered unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe.

A squad car was damaged during the police-involved shooting and no officers were hurt, according to police.

During a press conference Thursday evening, Chicago police Supt. David Brown gave more details into the carjacking and kidnapping.

CPD Supt. David Brown speaks at Thursday press conference

He said it began on Monday night when a 2008 Honda Accord was stolen in the 100 block of West Randolph.

On Tuesday evening, Oak Park police said a family left a 3-year-old child in a Honda SUV for a brief time near Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue and it was stolen. Both the child and vehicle were found less than 15 minutes later. The child was not injured.

Brown said the Honda Accord was used to help steal the family’s Honda SUV. Brown said the boy’s mother was dragged and broke her clavicle while attempting to get back in the SUV.

On Wednesday night, Brown said the Honda Accord hit on several license plate readers throughout Chicago — which led to a pursuit and the subsequent shooting of the 13-year-old at the gas station.

Chicago police said COPA will investigate the officers’ use of force. Anyone who has any information or video related to the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

Mayor Lightfoot issued the following statement.

“I am aware of the officer involved shooting that resulted in a thirteen-year-old being shot by a Chicago police officer yesterday evening. I have been in contact with Superintendent Brown and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, led by Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten, is actively investigating this matter. I have full confidence that COPA will investigate this incident expeditiously with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.