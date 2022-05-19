ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police: Officer shoots 13-year-old fleeing vehicle connected to carjacking, kidnapping in Oak Park

By Erik Runge, Julian Crews, Marisa Rodriguez, Andy Koval, Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaqXc_0fjN2d9A00

CHICAGO — The person shot by Chicago police after allegedly fleeing a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park, police said.

One of the occupants, a 13-year-old boy, allegedly fled from the vehicle and officers began a foot pursuit, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

One officer shot the boy during the pursuit and he was transported in serious but stable condition, COPA said. No weapon was recovered on the scene, the agency said in a statement.

COPA said they have video from a third party and POD video that captured the incident.

Police are still searching for a second suspect and no shots were fired at police during the incident. The vehicle CPD pursued prior to the shooting was later recovered unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe.

A squad car was damaged during the police-involved shooting and no officers were hurt, according to police.

During a press conference Thursday evening, Chicago police Supt. David Brown gave more details into the carjacking and kidnapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdyOR_0fjN2d9A00
CPD Supt. David Brown speaks at Thursday press conference

He said it began on Monday night when a 2008 Honda Accord was stolen in the 100 block of West Randolph.

On Tuesday evening, Oak Park police said a family left a 3-year-old child in a Honda SUV for a brief time near Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue and it was stolen. Both the child and vehicle were found less than 15 minutes later. The child was not injured.

Brown said the Honda Accord was used to help steal the family’s Honda SUV. Brown said the boy’s mother was dragged and broke her clavicle while attempting to get back in the SUV.

On Wednesday night, Brown said the Honda Accord hit on several license plate readers throughout Chicago — which led to a pursuit and the subsequent shooting of the 13-year-old at the gas station.

Chicago police said COPA will investigate the officers’ use of force. Anyone who has any information or video related to the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

Mayor Lightfoot issued the following statement.

“I am aware of the officer involved shooting that resulted in a thirteen-year-old being shot by a Chicago police officer yesterday evening. I have been in contact with Superintendent Brown and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, led by Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten, is actively investigating this matter. I have full confidence that COPA will investigate this incident expeditiously with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting driver in the eye in Irving Park

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the fatal February shooting of a driver in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. On Feb. 3, 30-year-old Ryan Balbag was driving with two passengers in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the eye, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
David Brown
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 22, charged after allegedly exchanging gunfire with off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy near Millennium Park Friday night. Jordan Jackson, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault using a firearm to a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in public and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOCCA/FOID.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers received reports of a gunshot victim shortly after 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime#Cpd
fox32chicago.com

2 Chicago teens carjacked man at Carol Stream strip mall, led police on chase going nearly 140 mph

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Two Chicago teens have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint at a Carol Stream strip mall Friday. The juveniles, 16 and 17, have been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
CAROL STREAM, IL
whbl.com

Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

(WHBL) – The suspect in a Racine woman’s murder is in jail in Chicago. Police in Chicago say they arrested Terry Jackson after a brief standoff on Sunday. He’s accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker back on April 24th. Three other women connected to the killing have already been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Suspect fired shots at 3 men sitting in car in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in South Chicago Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Commercial. At about 5:20 a.m., the three victims were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, critically wounded in Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 79th Place when a white-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was struck once in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy