Perry County, MO

Traffic stop yields 19.7 pounds of meth, 5.5 pounds of cocaine, three-fourths of a pound of Fentanyl and two arrests

suntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRYVILLE – Two persons are in custody, facing felony drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on I-55. Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf says it all began Thursday, May 12 when a Perry County...

