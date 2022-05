In their final days as Hamilton students, more than 200 members of the Class of 2022 planted nearly 500 trees in an effort to combat climate change. Student groups arrived at the tracts of land beyond the Withiam and Goodfriend Athletics Fields, near the former golf course. They were able to pick from more than a dozen tree species, which were selected because they are native to central New York and are more likely to tolerate the anticipated climate change in the region.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO