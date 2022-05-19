ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission minutes, video released

 6 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE – The minutes and a...

Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan St. Clair signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Nathan St. Clair has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Nathan is the son of Cheryl and Ron Wohlstadter. His parents were in attendance,...
Judy Sexauer

A celebration of life will be held June 12 for 78-year-old Judy Sexauer who died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home in Ste. Genevieve. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Red Bud, Illinois to the late Paul & Viola Hart Gibbar. She was married to David Sexauer on June 12, 1965, who survives in Ste. Genevieve.
Levi Wiegand signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Levi Wiegand has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Levi is the son of Corenia and David Graves. His parents were in attendance, as...
