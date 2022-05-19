SKCvCOL Quotes: "This is a big three points for us"

We have a certain group of guys that are available. We have a player still signed up for hardship. So I think it probably was the best way for us to go in this game. We were missing a lot of guys up front. Johnny (Russell) did a heck of a job playing in the middle of the park. I think all the guys worked really hard. All the guys were very concentrated. They were locked in. They were very intelligent in the game, stuck to the execution of the game plan and, if not for the situation that occurred with their goal, we're walking out of here with three points in a very tough place to play against a team that scores a lot of goals. I think we did a really good job of limiting them. They're a very busy team off the ball so I think we did a good job of being able to hold them away from a lot of chances on goal and also a lot of service in the box.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO