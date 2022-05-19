ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

SKCvCOL Quotes: "This is a big three points for us"

By Kurt Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's been playing well all season. He just hasn't had the breaks in the games and I think at times we haven't been able to find him on some of the movements he makes off the ball. He's got the ability, as he's shown tonight to do an individual solo and...

SJvSKC Quotes: "A point is massive on the road in this league"

We have a certain group of guys that are available. We have a player still signed up for hardship. So I think it probably was the best way for us to go in this game. We were missing a lot of guys up front. Johnny (Russell) did a heck of a job playing in the middle of the park. I think all the guys worked really hard. All the guys were very concentrated. They were locked in. They were very intelligent in the game, stuck to the execution of the game plan and, if not for the situation that occurred with their goal, we're walking out of here with three points in a very tough place to play against a team that scores a lot of goals. I think we did a really good job of limiting them. They're a very busy team off the ball so I think we did a good job of being able to hold them away from a lot of chances on goal and also a lot of service in the box.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Victory Project announces latest winner of Argyle Ace jackpot

Sporting Kansas City and The Victory Project announced today the latest jackpot winner for Argyle Ace presented by Mazuma. Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Member Joe Gray was presented with a check for $10,685 -- half of the overall jackpot with the other half of proceeds directly benefiting The Victory Project -- during halftime of Sporting Kansas City’s home match last Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park. Joining Gray for the recognition was The Victory Project Executive Director Jackie Feeney.
KANSAS CITY, KS

