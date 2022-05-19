ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 WCYY

Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine for Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof

By Meghan Morrison
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland...

wcyy.com

Comments / 6

Related
94.3 WCYY

Why is There a Large Viking Ship Parked in Portland’s Old Port?

With the unofficial kick off to the tourism season in Maine right around the corner, you may have noticed some differences if you've visiting Portland's Old Port over the past couple weeks. One of the key differences from the past two summers is the diminished outdoor seating. Because the State of Emergency due to the pandemic has been lifted, so has the bending of the rules that allowed many restaurants and bars to operate larger and more comfortable outdoor spaces. That doesn't mean an end to all additional outdoor seating as Portland will still have a few operational parklets. Which is exactly why you may notice a large viking ship sitting in the street.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Is This Little Known Bar The “Cheers” Of Maine?

Even if you regularly post on Instagram about drinking martinis at high end cocktail lounges or you're always posting TikTok videos of yourself & your friends dancing in loud nightclubs, there's a good chance you've had at least a few memorable nights (or nights you can't clearly remember) at a hole in the wall neighborhood bar.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#Furniture#Historic Buildings#Stunts#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Press Herald
94.3 WCYY

Love Caribbean Food? New Family-Owned Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, Just Opened

Who doesn’t love trying new food and experiencing the taste of love and culture. I know I do. The City of Lewiston is very excited to welcome a new restaurant on 37 Park St. Family owned restaurants are different then the others and this specific spot has a story that is inspiring. The community based spirit and caring they have by sharing their family recipes with the worlds is beautiful.
LEWISTON, ME
94.3 WCYY

If You Bought Jif Peanut Butter in Maine, Check Your Jars – Mine Was Recalled

I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Jetport experiences delays, cancellations following nighttime closing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport has experienced numerous delays and closures since it began closing from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to runway renovation. The Jetport's main runway has been undergoing renovations beginning on April 18. The Jetport had warned that the closure would affect flights, as its other runways would be unable to accommodate instrument-aided landings in the case of weather. The nighttime closures began over the past week, and is set to run through June 13.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Golf ball-sized hail pummels Maine towns

JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
JAY, ME
CBS Boston

Maine K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down girl

BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
BREMEN, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Memorial Day Observances, Parades, and More for Next Monday

Happy Monday. Next Monday is Memorial Day. It's a day to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. It wasn’t always called Memorial Day. The day was originally known as Decoration...
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Want to Get Lobster Baked With the Maine Cabin Masters?

You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. However, this time it's not a build. This one is a little bit more on the leisurely side. How cool is this? Maine's popular builders will be hosting a lobster bake series at The Woodshed in Manchester to celebrate, well, all things Maine Cabin Masters. The dates are July 10, August 21, and September 11. They will all be held at the Manchester establishment. The Woodshed was an easy venue choice for the Masters, considering they run it at their official headquarters, the Kennebec Cabinet Company.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

7For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy