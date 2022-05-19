Why doesn’t the mayor get it? We all need masks (letter to the editor)

We wish to thank Staten Island’s chief law enforcement officer, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, for his continued support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. On Thursday, April 28, 2022, D.A. McMahon hosted the 28th Annual Candlelight Vigil with Safe Horizon and the William L. Murphy NYC Family Justice Center, honoring the experience of pain and loss we, whose loved ones were victims of horrendous crimes, feel. Whether the crime victim could be described in a disparaging way that lessens their worth in society’s eyes, D.A. McMahon recognizes the fact that these victims had crimes committed against them and they lost their inalienable right to live.

