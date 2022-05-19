Barbara J. Puterbaugh

James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO