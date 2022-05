Elden Ring is getting a much more robust co-op mode thanks to a modder, and you'll be able to play it as soon as this week. The Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod will enter public beta on May 27. It allows up to four players to seamlessly explore the open world, defeat bosses, and make progress without the limitations of the normal co-op system. It runs through a separate launcher that does not make use of Easy Anti-Cheat, and does not rely on FromSoftware's own matchmaking systems, which the dev expects will keep players from being banned for using the mod.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO