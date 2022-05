As I am sure you are already aware, the sweltering and sticky Louisiana summer is almost here. Officially, the hottest season of the year arrives on June 21st - but if you think that Mother Nature will wait until then to crank up the heat, you must be new here. Thank goodness for Willis Carrier's 1907 invention and really the only thing that keeps us sane in this part of the world - air conditioning! What would we do without it? Unfortunately, we may find out this summer.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO