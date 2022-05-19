ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rematch with Denali: Mountaineering trailblazer takes on '7 summit challenge'

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Two colossal mountains -- and potentially extreme weather -- stand between Erin Parisi and her quest of being the first transgender person to complete one of the most difficult mountaineering challenges on Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byhPr_0fjMxuz000

It was the day after Christmas, and Erin Parisi was in one of the most remote corners of the world, thousands of miles away from home in Colorado. The sun was beaming over a snow-covered landscape, and Parisi stood proud at the summit of Vinson Massif, the tallest mountain in Antarctica.

The excursion was the latest leg in Parisi's quest to complete the Seven Summits, a mountaineering challenge that involves standing on the top of the tallest mountain on all seven continents.

Richard Bass was the first person to complete this momentous achievement in 1985, and since then, around 500 people have followed in his footsteps, according to NPR. Parisi is well on her way to joining this exclusive list of people, carrying a pink, white and blue flag with her during most of her journeys.

"Antarctica was no easy feat," Parisi, 45, told AccuWeather in an interview. "You get sunburned and windburn and frostbite kind of all at the same time. It always kind of feels like it's snowing because the wind is picking up what's on the ground and just kind of whipping it across your face."

Despite Antarctica’s harsh weather conditions, Parisi was able to conquer Vinson Massif, a peak that rises to an elevation of more than 16,000 feet above sea level. Now, standing between her and the prestigious accomplishment of completing the Seven Summits are just two mountains known for brutal weather: Denali in Alaska and Mount Everest along the border of Nepal and China.

First up is a rematch with Denali before a final face-off with Everest.

Since starting the challenge in 2018, Parisi has summited Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Aconcagua in South America and Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

"During these expeditions, I faced a lot of weird weather," Parisi said.

Parisi summited Kilimanjaro during Africa’s rainy season and battled a leaking tent and wet weather on a daily basis. Across the world in Australia, swampy conditions around Kosciuszko were a breeding ground for black flies and big mosquitoes that seemed immune to bug spray.

However, the most extreme conditions she has faced during the challenge occurred in 2021 during her first attempt at summiting Denali in Alaska, a remote mountain that jets more than 20,000 feet into the sky.

Part of the way up the mountain, the weather turned for the worse.

"We just got pinned with wind and [got] stuck," Parisi said. "We couldn't move forward, couldn't move back at times and then we weren't able to fly out." Riding out storms in a tiny tent is when mental endurance can prove to be just as important as physical endurance.

Ultimately, Parisi and the rest of the people on the expedition had to turn around and head down the mountain when the weather finally cleared.

Parisi is planning to return to Denali this year for another summit push. If successful, she will have just one mountain remaining in the Seven Summit challenge, Mount Everest, with a possible summit attempt as early as spring 2023.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

For Parisi, the Seven Summits challenge is about more than just climbing mountains.

"I am attempting to be the first trans person to climb the Seven Summits," Parisi told AccuWeather. She added that she could also potentially become the first trans person to climb Everest if another trans person does not reach the top of the tallest mountain on Earth in 2022.

Parisi said that she lost people in her life after her transition, including some in the climbing community, and that attempting the Seven Summits was initially far from something she would consider attempting.

"So when I committed to doing one of these summits, seven summits at a time, it really was kind of a step for me to really prove to myself that I could find safety in the world again and in these environments that I had sought before," Parisi explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rX5Lb_0fjMxuz000

Climbing the tallest mountain on every continent also means braving societies around the globe that are unsafe for transgender people.

"Traveling through Russia when you're trans is not easy, and traveling through Tanzania when you're trans is not easy," Parisi said. "They definitely have laws against my existence."

After reaching a summit, Parisi often poses with the trans pride flag. However, her victory at Mt. Elbrus in Russia looked a bit different. Instead of raising the flag, she made a "T" symbol with her hands at the summit of Europe's tallest mountain. Displaying the rainbow pride flag is a crime in Russia, so she did not want to take any chances with a trans pride flag.

"I'm just trying to climb high mountains like anyone else," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwBJM_0fjMxuz000

Parisi is also hoping that by completing the Seven Summits, her story will help to inspire others to put themselves out there and do the things that they love.

"I'm excited to not only personally overcome the kind of the fear that came early on in transition, but also help others that might find themselves feeling alone and like they can't be themselves," Parisi said.

"If you're any sort of person and a marginalized population, it's easy to see all of the negative that gets bombed on you," she added. "You've got to find a way to feel confident in yourself and kind of drown out those voices."

Parisi said that one of her keys to success has been surrounding herself with people who believed in her and supported her when she needed it most.

"Whatever you're going through," Parisi said, "don't focus on all the people that tell you you can't do it and figure out a way to tell yourself you can and get up there and do it."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
Local
Colorado Sports
natureworldnews.com

A Road Deep Under Water? Scientists Amazed by Magnificent Discovery

Partway through a video of the team's submarine research, a crew member aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus murmurs, "I feel like I'm staring at the route to Atlantis." "Are you serious?" This is insane." Exploration Team. Perhaps the scientist, who was part of a Corps of Exploration team investigating the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineering#Trailblazer#Antarctica#Npr
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy