ANN ARBOR, MI - For 100 years, one of the world’s foremost collection of rare peonies has been in Ann Arbor within the Nichols Arboretum, also known as “the Arb.”. The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, named for its original 1922 benefactor, contains 230 different varieties of the peony plant, including the more-common herbaceous and the rarer and larger tree varieties. It is now North America’s largest collection of heirloom and antique peonies.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO