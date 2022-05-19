Find a theme, pose and take a photo at The Selfie Room in St. Louis

Sample Bloody Marys, dig into an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil or attend a barbecue showdown put on by Feast this weekend. “Art Fair & Winefest will be held in historic downtown Washington May 20-22, 2022. This unique festival in the heart of Missouri wine country draws visitors each spring from across the Midwest. On Friday and Saturday, visitors can enjoy a wine tasting with over 50 wine options or buy a bottle and browse the Art Fair. There will be live music and delicious food all weekend long. Sunday hosts Sip & Savor Sunday which is a food and wine pairing event designed to provide seasoned wine tasting guests or first-time visitors with a truly memorable experience." Free admission with tastings starting at $15. Friday from 5 to 10pm, Saturday from noon to 10pm and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

