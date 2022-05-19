ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find a theme, pose and take a photo at The Selfie Room in St. Louis

By Megan Mueller
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Selfie Room is a woman-owned interactive experience on Washington Avenue where visitors can walk out of the building with semi-professional photographs. The business belongs to a national trend where fun backdrops are set up in studios for self-service photo shoots with a camera or phone. The 17 rooms...

