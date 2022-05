Coleman's softball team hasn't had a ton of competitive, dramatic games this season. But on Monday against Breckenridge, the Comets got all the drama they could handle. With a Mid-State Activities Conference title hanging in the balance, Coleman dropped the opener 6-4 in nine exciting innings, then bounced back to eke out a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO