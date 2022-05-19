ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Near-record 90 degree heat Thursday, snowstorm Friday

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies early Thursday with increasing high cloudiness. Wind gusts will increase in the afternoon at 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain wind gusts will increase to 30-60 mph.

Expect high wildfire danger on Thursday.

High temperatures in Denver will reach 90 degrees. The record high is 92 degrees set in 2020.

A strong cold front hits late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will fall quickly. Snow develops first in the northern mountains by Friday morning. A few rain showers are possible in Fort Collins early. The precipitation will hit northern Colorado first because the cold front is moving in from Wyoming and traveling north to south.

5 things to know about weekend snowstorm

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday and Saturday.

Front Range highs start in the mid-40s on Friday then fall into the 30s.

Rain/snow hits Denver by 12 p.m. Friday and then changes to all snow by Friday night into Saturday morning. We are assuming an 80% melt rate for Denver and many places along the I-25 corridor.

Watches and Warnings.

The bulk of snow will fall above 6,000 feet. That includes the Foothills, some western suburbs, mountains, and Palmer Divide, which is where 1-2 feet of accumulation is possible.

Weather Alert Emails: Sign up for updates from the Pinpoint Weather team

Forecast accumulations:

  • Denver 1-4 inches (with a total of 1.5 inch of liquid equivalent)
  • Foothills 1-2 feet
  • Palmer Divide: 6-12 inches
  • Eastern Plains 1-3 inches
  • Northern Colorado 1-4 inches
  • High mountains 1-2 feet on the Divide with less West

It will turn drier Saturday afternoon and night.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Saturday.
Forecast snow totals by 5pm Saturday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is now forecasting two freezes: Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Cover your plants! Freezing temperatures possible
On Sunday, it will be dry in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon rain showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

