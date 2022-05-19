Police searching for missing Upstate teenager

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that two missing teenagers were found safe on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways. They were seen getting...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department named a person of interest in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured. We previously reported officers were called to Magnolia Street at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. Police said upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, of Spartanburg, […]
Authorities say three people have been shot and killed in a South Carolina neighborhood not far from where a teen was shot and killed about 15 hours earlier. Newberry Police say officers found the three people killed after a 911 call about gunfire around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said the...
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shootings early Sunday in Newberry that killed a […]
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Black Activists Coalition held a protest Monday afternoon outside the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. It followed the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Kalah Gary Saturday night. She was shot and killed by a Laurens County deputy around 8 p.m. Saturday on Old Stable...
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to Eleanor St. in the Wise St community in Newberry County after multiple teens were killed in shootings. Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise St. after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned over the weekend in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Sunday in the Broad River in Rutherford County, officials said. According to officials, the teen and several family members were swimming in the river...
NEWBERRY — On early Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:05 a.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry. Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Local F.I.G in Spartanburg. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers said they were called about 12:20 a.m. to the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road. They said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, of...
MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged three people after human remains were found during the search for a missing woman. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday, May 20 and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.
ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman died at a hospital days after a crash in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman. The coroner identified the victim as Wilma Bigger, 81, of Abbeville. The crash happened on May 18, on Pearman Dairy Road, according to Trooper Joe...
Comments / 0