Police searching for missing Upstate teenager

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged three people after human remains were found during the search for a missing woman. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday, May 20 and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.

1 DAY AGO