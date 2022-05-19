Wabash senior director added to international advisory board

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash senior director of continuous improvement and quality, Tony Hayes, was recently appointed to the Shingo Institute's Executive Advisory Board.

The Shingo Institute, based out of Utah State University, aims to improve "the process of improvement" through research, education and organizational assessments, as well as recognize institutions who are committed to achieving sustainable results, according to its website .

The Executive Board is made up of 18 members from around the world who are well-established in their careers, experts in their fields, endorse and promote the Shingo Model and who provide feedback and guidance for the work done at the Shingo Institute.

"The Shingo Institute works to educate the organizations that they work with about these (Shingo Model) principles," Hayes said. "And then ultimately, they recognize organizations for employing the principles..."

Hayes serves as the senior director of continuous improvement and quality at Wabash where he is responsible for the Wabash management system. He develops the management systems' principles as well as creating the overall system that Wabash conducts business through.

"The management system is pretty much patterned after the Toyota production system," Hayes said. "...So we're doing a very similar thing here at Wabash, and that's where I have jurisdiction over here."

Hayes was recently recognized for his work in exemplifying the Shingo Model's principles, which includes "cultural enablers, continuous improvement and system alignment." More information on the model can be found on Shingo's website .

"I've been associated with Shingo for probably the last nine years," Hayes said. "I'd came to know (about Shingo) because of my profession. I've always heard about the Shingo Prize , (and) I know companies that have achieved the Shingo Prize themselves.

"And so I've always been very familiar with their principles, and quite honestly, have adopted them in the way I do business in many roles in many companies that I have been with over time."

The Shingo Prize is a coveted award given to assessed organizations based on how well their cultures drive "world-class results." Organizations must align with Shingo's principles and be evident throughout the entire institute.

Hayes received the call that he had been appointed to the Executive Advisory Board within the last few weeks, and described how he felt after receiving the news.

"So when I got the call," Hayes said, "to be on the board, I was actually very humbled by it. Because there's only a few individuals that typically get selected to do that. And the companies that I was with, to be quite honest, (they) had never received the Shingo Prize, so, it also was interesting that they would make the selection. But they also know that over the last nine years, I've pretty much embodied these principles."

This week, Hayes will be the key-note speaker at the 34th Annual Shingo Conference from May 19-20 in Orlando, FL.

"I fly out (Wednesday) to the Shingo Conference," Hayes said. "(It's) actually this week in Orlando. It's their 34th Annual Shingo Conference where they award someone with the Shingo Prize. So that happens this week. I'll be the key-note actually on Thursday, and then on Friday, we have a board meeting. And at that board meeting, they'll officially announce me as being part of the board."

The 2022 Shingo Prize winner is Hologic , a Costa Rica-based medical technology company.

Hayes stated that his future plans include further incorporating Shingo Model principles into the Wabash management system.

"I think for future plans, since we are creating our own management system here (at Wabash)," Hayes said, "I already have incorporated many of the Shingo principles into the training and education model that we have here. So we have our own, aptly named, our Wabash Management System University, so WMASU.

"And in that university - it's actually going on this week - I've incorporated many of the Shingo principles into the curriculum. And so, there's a close-match to the model of Shingo as well as the learning curriculum that we have here at Wabash."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Wabash senior director added to international advisory board