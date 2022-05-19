Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Positively Reviewed Change Of Use For Former WWII Shipbuilding Site To Be Used For Solar Farm Ground-Mount At 4777 Dewey Avenue, Greece, New York Site
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. • Company Previously Contracted Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Provide A Solar Feasibility Study For Final Approval. • KMB Design Group Is A Full Service...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0