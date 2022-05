Leave it to former Freep columnist (and Deadline Detroit co-founder) Bill McGraw to write the funniest thing in the Sunday paper. His Free Press Flashback piece on "Detroit 9000" is an entertaining look at what happened when a Hollywood production came to town in the early '70s to shoot an action movie, got the full cooperation of the police force and then turned out a piece of grindhouse crap.

