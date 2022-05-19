ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Tennessee-Mississippi State projected starting pitchers

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt8Ki_0fjMrZHl00

No. 1 Tennessee (46-7, 22-5 SEC) will play at Mississippi State (26-27, 9-18 SEC) Thursday-Saturday.

The three-game series will conclude regular season play ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch for game No. 1 between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) Thursday.

Tennessee-Mississippi State projected starting pitchers

  • Game 1 – Thursday, May 19 (7 p.m. EDT)
  • RHP Chase Dollander (7-0, 2.54 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Smith (3-4, 4.99 ERA)
  • Game 2 – Friday, May 20 (7 p.m. EDT)
  • RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.34 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.55 ERA)
  • Game 3 – Saturday, May 7 (3 p.m. EDT)
  • RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.54 ERA) vs. RHP Cade Smith (4-3, 3.66 ERA)

