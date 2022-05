A coalition of US senators has proposed new legislation that would dismantle the digital advertising businesses of Google and Facebook. The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act would prevent companies with ad revenues exceeding $20 billion from taking part in more than one stage of the advertising chain. As recently explained in Congress, Google currently acts on behalf of both market suppliers and purchasers, as well as presiding over the auction process.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO