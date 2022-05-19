Man arrested after low-speed chase involving Amish buggy in Ohio

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

