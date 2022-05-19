ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after low-speed chase involving Amish buggy in Ohio

KRMG
 4 days ago

www.krmg.com

KRMG

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March. Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
KRMG

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Buggy#Horse#Ncd
KRMG

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
SCDNReports

Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserve

Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserveSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man has been reported dead after falling from an overlook while hiking in a nature preserve. The unnamed man was hiking on a trail at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in Rockbridge when the incident occurred.
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana homeowner shoots 2 suspected armed intruders, holds others at gunpoint until cops arrive

An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department arrived at a home in DeKalb County after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two deceased people and another pair being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.
KRMG

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s,...
GAYLORD, MI
KRMG

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
sciotopost.com

Ohio House Passes Bill to Give Millions to Southern Ohio

COLUMBUS – This week, State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) voted ‘yes’ on House Bill 377, legislation to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. “I’m thankful to the bill sponsors for their diligent work on getting this bill passed,” said Johnson. “This...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation contributes $476,000 to northeastern Oklahoma rural fire departments

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is contributing $476,000 to 136 northeastern Oklahoma fire departments. According to a statement from the Cherokee Nation, the tribe’s annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their communities’ residents to maintain their operations.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

