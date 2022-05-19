ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Southeast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen

By Nivedita Balu
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXuqR_0fjMnA2K00

May 19 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia's No. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast a rebound in its rideshare and food delivery businesses as economies recover from a pandemic-led slump, sending its U.S.-listed shares surging 32%.

The company's rideshare business, which suffered from pandemic-led restrictions in several markets, is seeing a recovery as offices reopen.

"Our business will continue to strengthen as more countries pivot to living with Covid-19," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said, adding the first-quarter results showed the "resilience of Southeast Asia's economy as we move past the worst of the pandemic restrictions."

Singapore-based Grab, which operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, said it plans to enter new markets in underpenetrated cities and towns as consumers continue to order online. Grab expects its delivery segment's adjusted core earnings to breakeven by the end of 2023.

The company has added 220,000 monthly active drivers since last year, when it started paying incentives to attract drivers to meet growing demand. Grab now sees driver availability stabilizing in the second half of the year, and incentives to taper down.

"The mobility business is coming back very strongly. It has been one of the brightest spots coming out of the first quarter," Chief Financial officer Peter Oey said in an interview to Reuters.

Angus Mackintosh, an analyst at CrossASEAN Research said the rebound was "promising" and that Grab's move to reduce spends on incentives worked well to improve unit economics.

Grab expects second-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV), a measure of transaction volume, for the delivery segment to be between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion, and $950 million to $1 billion for the mobility unit.

GMV for the two units was $2.56 billion and $834 million, respectively, in the first quarter.

For the year, Grab expects GMV to grow between 30% and 35%.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit posted its first quarterly fall in nine years at March-end on a mix of factors including rising interest rates, accelerating inflation and a cooling housing market, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Households’ outstanding loans and purchases on credit fell...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will cut its global production plan by about 100,000 to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday. The company did not change its estimate of producing about 9.7 million vehicles worldwide by March 2023.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Vehicles#Markets#Southeast Asian
Reuters

Airbnb says will shut domestic business in China from July 30

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) said on Tuesday it will shut down all listings and experiences in China from July 30. The company made the announcement in a letter posted to its official WeChat account addressed to its Chinese users. It said, however, that Chinese users will still be allowed to book listings and experiences abroad.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest

(Reuters) - Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organization and host nation Thailand. Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Taiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, after a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island, which it considers to be one of its own provinces. World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed...
HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 127.900 127.87 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3725 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.591 29.62 +0.10 Korean won 1264.500 1264.1 -0.03 Baht 34.240 34.12 -0.35 Peso 52.360 52.25 -0.21 Rupiah 14660.000 14670 +0.07 Rupee 77.515 77.515 0.00 Ringgit 4.392 4.387 -0.11 Yuan 6.665 6.6488 -0.24 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 127.900 115.08 -10.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.591 27.676 -6.47 Korean won 1264.500 1188.60 -6.00 Baht 34.240 33.39 -2.48 Peso 52.360 50.99 -2.62 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.515 74.33 -4.11 Ringgit 4.392 4.1640 -5.19 Yuan 6.665 6.3550 -4.65 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia stocks restrained as U.S. futures retreat

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street was soured by an early slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro was near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB. After ending Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global gas crunch claims first Australian trading casualty

MELBOURNE, May 24 (Reuters) - A gas seller that supplied 7% of the eastern Australian market has collapsed due to soaring global gas prices, the first significant casualty in the country from the global gas supply crisis due to sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Essential Services...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy