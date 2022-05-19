Feel the need for speed? Bring the family to watch the Easton Twilight Criterium

Some of the country’s top cyclists will zip around Easton and you can watch all the action.

The Easton Twilight Criterium — featuring pros from around the world — will be held in downtown Easton on May 28. Not only can you watch the action, but you can test out the course yourself before the race.

Here are all the details you need to know about this family-friendly event:

Background

The Easton Twilight Criterium is the first stop in a three-day racing event, the Tour of Somerville Series, which is the oldest race in North America.

Easton’s course — which will run up Northampton Street, down Third Street and then around to Larry Holmes Drive to the finish line at Scott Park ― is a short, relatively flat .8-mile course with five turns, where the pros will reach speeds of more than 40 miles per hour.

Bikes are nearly silent as they zip around, and while spectators are encouraged to move around the course to see the race from different views, you may only cross at designated crosswalks. Riders come around the corners very fast and very close to the barricades. Spectators are asked not to lean over or hang anything on the safety fencing set up around the perimeter of the course.

You can ride too

This event will kick off with a free 2 p.m. community ride. You can hop on your bike and zip around the course before the pros. Advance registration is encouraged and helmets are mandatory. (2 p.m., Riders leave from the start/finish line on Larry Holmes Drive) Register: https://eastontwilightcrit.com/festival-info/community-ride/

Watch the cyclists

The pros will start at 3:15 p.m. so you’ll want to get your seat at Scott Park. Bring a picnic blanket or chairs and find a comfy spot near the finish line. The last group will race at about 7:15 p.m. Stick around for a fireworks display after the last race concludes. The City of Easton will provide fireworks over the Delaware River, starting at about 8:45 p.m.

Info:

https://eastontwilightcrit.com/festival-info/