Spring 2022 New River CTC cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail care technician graduates recognized

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College held a pinning ceremony on May 12, 2022, for students graduating from the college’s cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail care technician programs at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Cosmetology program graduates include: Emily Cate, Hillsboro; Addison Dixon, Meadow Bridge; Arika Morrison, Pickaway; Paige Rowan, Lewisburg; and Chasten Taylor, Marlinton. Certificate of Applied Science in Esthetics graduates are Angela Bryant, Beckley; Rebekah Deweese, Mullens; Braylyn McConnell, Peterstown; Jaizaline Quintana, Prince; and Courtney White, Princeton. Savanna Charlton, Lindside, completed the Nail Care Technician Advanced Skill Set Certificate. Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy graduates include Katie Marie Amick, Beaver; Amanda Jean Dowdy, Sinks Grove; Nassa Sirleaf Fayiah, Beckley; Tessa Lynn Fogus, Frankford; Karli Jo Pomeroy, Danese; Sierrah Claire-Marie Ramsey, Sinks Grove; and Brooke Hayley Ward, Hinton.

New River CTC is accepting applications for barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail care technician classes starting in August at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed online at https://www.flickr.com/photos/newriverctc/albums/72177720298994231.