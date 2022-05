An advocacy group appears convinced the fix is in and single-family zoning is likely to soon be a relic of the past in Arlington. The county government “is declaring war on single-family areas of Arlington,” Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future said in a press release last week, predicting that County Board members could green-light free-range zoning before the year is out.

