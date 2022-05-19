ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 early games that will test the Pittsburgh Steelers revamped offense

By Shayne Kubas
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers offense is coming off their worst showing in years, but a new-look unit will have a chance to prove themselves. Here are 3 early game tests for the Steelers revamped offense. We have known for a while now who the Steelers 2022 opponents will be, but we...

Yardbarker

Ahkello Witherspoon Tabbed as Steelers Best Secret

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal after breaking out in the second half of the 2021 season. Now, the expectations are high, and one outlet believes he's their "best kept secret." Bleacher Report named every team's best secret of 2022, and for the Steelers, it's their...
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers host Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Six teams played for one championship at Heinz Field, as the first season of Girls' High School Flag Football ended Sunday. Not only did these girls hear their name on the scoreboard, but they also got to play on the Steelers' field. The flag football championship was a huge success, as Shaler stopped Moon on the last play of the game to win it all. The Pittsburgh Steelers set this league up this Spring. The organization's hope is to continue to grow the sport in the area moving forward and eventually get it sanctioned by the state. Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and former guard David DeCastro helped make this happen with their support, while tight end Pat Freiermuth spent the day watching the games, meeting the players, and taking pictures.
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Team will choose from these six candidates after concluding interview process, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their general manger interviews and will choose Kevin Colbert's successor from the group of six candidates who received second interviews, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the six candidates who received second interviews. Four of the candidates were external, while two candidates are currently...
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers have completed interview process for G.M. job

The Steelers are closing in on a new General Manager. The team has concluded the interview process and now will choose among the six candidates who received second interviews, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The Steelers had two interviews with internal candidates Brandon Hunt, their pro scouting director,...
FanSided

