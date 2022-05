WARREN, Pa. – Twenty years after he was last seen, a podcast investigating the disappearance of Damien Sharp is set to release. “Smoke: The Disappearance of Damien Sharp” will drop its first three episodes on Wednesday, May 25, 20 years to the day Sharp was last seen. In this video, co-executive producers Stacey Gross, of Two Moms Media, and Brian Hagberg, of Your Daily Local, discuss the origins of the podcast and the more than year-long investigation behind it.

