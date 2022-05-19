ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
File Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A man was shot and critically injured Thursday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, according to deputies.

At around 12:45 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at the residential intersection of Kaley Street and Woods Avenue, said OCSO’s Lt. Collington Campbell.

Deputies found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound and had him transported to the hospital, Campbell said.

The man is in critical condition.

Deputies learned multiple armed suspects were on the scene but fled before the deputies’ arrival.

An investigation is ongoing.

