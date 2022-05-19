Arrest warrant reveals suspect's identity, new details surrounding deadly stabbing of Fairfield Prep student

The arrest warrant obtained by New 12 Connecticut reveals the identity of the teenage suspect allegedly involved in the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student.

The arrest warrant identifies 16-year-old Raul Valle, of Milford, as the suspect in 17-year-old James McGrath's death. Valle will be charged as an adult, the warrant reveals.

Valle attended St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

The lawyer representing Valle met with reporters outside of Derby Superior Court Thursday where his client went before a judge, charged with murder and three counts of first degree assault.

"Obviously this is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, and it would be irresponsible for me to make any comment," said attorney Jake Donovan.

The suspect's father covered his face as he left the courthouse.

"This must be a very difficult ordeal for you. Any comment at all?" News 12 Connecticut's Frank Recchia asked.

"I'm sorry for the family," Valle's father responded.

The arrest warrant obtained by News 12 Connecticut says the stabbing happened at a house party on Shelton's Laurel Glen Drive hosted by the homeowner's son, where more than 50 teens had gathered.

The warrant says a dark-colored Honda SUV arrived at the house containing three or four people from St. Joseph High School who had not been invited to the party. It says a physical altercation followed between multiple male participants, "one suspect had a knife and four victims were stabbed," including McGrath, who was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The warrant goes on in graphic details, saying the stab wound that killed McGrath "went through the rib and the heart."

Authorities say the other victims' injuries were not life-threatening.