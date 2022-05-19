ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Chansi Stuckey Is Becoming A Force On The Recruiting Trail For Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0iu4_0fjMilkY00

Notre Dame receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is making major moves on the recruiting trail

The issues behind the wide receiver position for Notre Dame have been well documented over the last several years. That covers everything from coaching development to miscues on the recruiting trail.

Head coach Marcus Freeman was tasked with making sure that he hired the right wide receiver coach for his initial staff.

The wildcard of the off-season coaching hires, Chansi Stuckey comes with a good reputation but very little coaching experience to speak of. He only served one season as a full-time coach as a part of the Baylor program, helping a raw group show dramatic improvement during the 2021 season, eventually leading to Tyquan Thornton being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those are great signs from a coaching perspective.

From a recruiting perspective, however, there just wasn’t much to get excited about. It wasn’t something that Stuckey had much experience with in general and he didn't even complete a full cycle with the Bears.

So far, he is answering the questions in impressive fashion.

For a 2023 cycle that was in need of wide receivers, both from a depth and talent perspective, Stuckey has suddenly gotten the Irish in a very good spot with several talented pass catchers. Of course, the program was able to get a commitment from Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James . Landing a Top 100 recruit from the state of Texas is always big, and Stuckey began that relationship during his time with Baylor.

The same can be said for his previous relationship with Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse , who was first offered by Baylor. Greathouse came into the Blue-Gold Game visit with intrigue but it wasn’t fully certain how serious the interest was. News flash, it was. They will need to close on this one but Greathouse is going to be on campus a couple of times over the next couple of months. Stuckey and staff have put themselves in a great spot ahead of his June 17-19 visit.

Some will say that Stuckey using those relationships doesn’t signify that he is actually a great recruiter, but it isn't just the Texas players he's made tremendous in roads with. Since Stuckey arrived in South Bend he has also hit it out of the park with Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights star athlete Rodney Gallagher .

What was once viewed as a bit of a long shot has quickly turned into a very, very realistic chance for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has also continued to steadily move up the list for Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores , another talented pass catcher that is slated to visit in June. Flores has a final three that includes the Irish, Ohio State and Georgia, and the Irish are surging.

Stuckey has quickly put himself in position to land an outstanding first receiver class.

Notre Dame fans shouldn't undervalue Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School pass catcher Ronan Hanafin , who has been on the board for some time. Once viewed as a pretty sure thing, Hanafin has been reeling in a long list of impressive offers recently, including Alabama, Clemson, USC, Oklahoma and Ohio State. This would be a huge recruiting win for Stuckey, despite what the recruiting ranking may say, but landing Hanafin won't be easy at this point

If Stuckey can turn this momentum into the ability to close he'll silence any questions and immediately put himself into the conversation as a force on the recruiting trail, one that receiver coaches around the country are going to have to contend with for years to come.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Austin, IN
State
Oklahoma State
thecomeback.com

Longtime Ohio State coach has been fired

The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball team will have a new head coach after 12 seasons. According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, longtime Ohio State baseball coach Greg Beals has been let go. Beals had been Ohio State’s baseball coach since 2011, compiling a 346-288-1 overall record and 141-139 record...
OHIO STATE
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chansi Stuckey
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Trail#American Football#College Football#Baylor#Stony Point
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star Chase Bisontis has his top five with three SEC programs, two Big Ten programs making the cut

Coveted offensive lineman Chase Bisontis unveiled his top five programs on Saturday evening, the four-star offensive lineman making several surprising cuts to his final list. And it wasn’t so much the five programs that made the cut that is the storyline, it is the fact that Ohio State, Texas and Miami didn’t crack the top five for one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. The Buckeyes, in particular, seemed like a program that was solidly set to make the top five. A four-star offensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Bisontis announced a top five that includes Texas A&M,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy