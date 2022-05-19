ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith County, NE

Fireworks banned for 2022 in Keith County

OGALLALA, Neb.-Loud bangs and bright flashes are the highlights of the Independence Day celebration in America. But, the skies in Keith County will be dark and quiet this year. The Keith...

North Platte Post

Memorial Day ceremony returns to Ft. McPherson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After a COVID-forced hiatus, the Memorial Day ceremony is returning to Ft. McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell. According to a news release from the Ft. McPherson Memorial Association, the ceremony will take place on May 30, at 2:00 p.m. for the first time since 2019. The ceremony...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Sweet Saloon pre-orders to begin June 7

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Pre-orders can be placed for Sweet Saloon sticky buns beginning June 7. The Sweet Saloon is a fundraiser for the North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball Team. It’s hosted every year at the McDaid Activities Center in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days, the official state celebration. Athletes, coaches...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraskaland Days - Conversation With David Fudge (May 20)

North Platte, Ne - This years NebraskaLAND Days celebration is June 15-25 with events planned throuout the North Platte footprint. Each Friday leading up to the event, Eagle Communications will visit with Executive Director David Fudge about this years Calendar of Events. This week we spotlight the Hall of Fame, Buffalo Bill Rodeo. See the full Calendar at https://nebraskalanddays.com/.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Group proposes Rec Center, skate park, Cody Pool upgrades to North Platte City Council

News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. Members of the North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance announced to City Council their recommendations for the future of the North Platte Recreation Center. The vision includes an updated and expanded facility, including a leisure swimming pool with play features and zero-entry as well as a competition swimming pool, expanded fitness spaces, an indoor walking/running track, and additional gyms. A YMCA management agreement is also a part of that vision.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber CEO talks proposed Rec Center upgrades, housing, more

Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Gary Person, President and CEO of the North Platte Chamber and Development Corporation. They talked about proposed upgrades to the North Platte Recreation Center, housing in the city and more. Powered by North Platte Kubota on South Highway 83. See a vitual tour of the proposed Recreation Center HERE.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; commit child abuse; attempt class 4 felony; possession on methamphetamine. Dixie L. Meyer. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Failure to appear; issue bad checks. Nathan M. Dubry. Age: 30. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

NSAA Class D Golf Tournament

On May 24th and 25th, the best of Nebraska High School Class D boys’ golfers will hit the course at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte for the Nebraska State Championship tournament. The two-day event is expected to draw 90-100 golfers to the Lake Maloney Golf Course. Class D is the largest class that offers 75 schools the chance to compete at Districts, including area schools such as Maywood/Hayes Center, Mullen, Paxton, North Platte St. Pats, Wallace, and more… “We can expect many family, friends and fans to come to North Platte to supports these boys as they compete in the State Championships.” Quoted Samantha Geisler, Sports and Events Marketing Specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Sometime between 5 am and 5 pm on February 15th, unknown suspects gained entry into a residence near the 1200 block of E 4th St. Once inside, the suspects removed jewelry and electronics along with other miscellaneous items from the building. Among the stolen items were two Canon Rebel G cameras and a Dell Laptop. The estimated total of the stolen items from the residence was around $3,800.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
