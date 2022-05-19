Fireworks banned for 2022 in Keith County

On May 24th and 25th, the best of Nebraska High School Class D boys’ golfers will hit the course at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte for the Nebraska State Championship tournament. The two-day event is expected to draw 90-100 golfers to the Lake Maloney Golf Course. Class D is the largest class that offers 75 schools the chance to compete at Districts, including area schools such as Maywood/Hayes Center, Mullen, Paxton, North Platte St. Pats, Wallace, and more… “We can expect many family, friends and fans to come to North Platte to supports these boys as they compete in the State Championships.” Quoted Samantha Geisler, Sports and Events Marketing Specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO